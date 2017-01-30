Man arrested for setting van on fire after threatening to blow it up

69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested for setting a van on fire after threatening to blow it up during an argument with a woman.  

Orlan Alley, 60, was arrested for one charge of communication of planned arson.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 in the 10000 block of Boardwalk Drive when Alley and a woman were arguing. During the argument, Alley told the woman that he was going to blow up a van that belonged to the woman's boyfriend and wanted the boyfriend to be in the van at the time he planned to do so, arrest records indicate.

Alley then left the room and went to the van. Minutes later the woman found the van was on fire.

Alley was arrested on the above charge.

