Man arrested for sending nude photos of ex-girlfriend

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Monday has been accused of sending nude images of his ex-girlfriend to multiple people.

Labron Wells, 40, was booked on two counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, booking records show.

On April 26, the victim contacted authorities and told them that Wells, her ex-boyfriend, had sent nude photos of her to multiple people. According to the affidavit, the victim had left her phone in Wells' vehicle. Wells later found naked pictures of the victim on her phone, then used his phone to photograph the images.

Officials made contact with Wells on April 27, who then admitted to sending the photos to at least one person. Wells agreed to meet with police, but later canceled and said that he'd be out of town for two weeks.

On May 4, the victim contacted officials and stated that she saw Wells at his parent's residence in Baker. An arrest warrant was issued.

Wells was booked on May 14 and charged with two counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.