Man accused of killing teen, dumping body in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE - Officers from the St. Martinville Police Department arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly killed a 19-year-old and disposed of his body.

Saturday afternoon, officers received a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked on the property of an oil field business and hunting lease in the 1000 block of Aubrey Ozenne Road in St. Martinville.

Witnesses said a black male subject was seen holding a firearm in an older model maroon vehicle with a while male subject who appeared to have suffered an injury.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the vehicle was no longer in the area.

Later Sunday night, a St. Martinville Officer spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled over the driver at the intersection of W. Madison and Lewis Street.

DeAnthony Francois was identified as the driver of the vehicle and taken into custody. He was then questioned about the events reported on Saturday afternoon.

During their investigation, authorities learned there was an altercation between Francois and 19-year-old Joseph Romero.

Romero was allegedly shot by Francois in the area of Freedom Lane. After the shooting, Francois left the area to dispose of Romero's body.

Francois originally drove to the Aubrey Ozenne Road location, but was accidently locked inside the property when a hunter locked the gate after leaving the area.

A short time later, another individual arrived at the property to hunt and unlocked the gate. Before the hunter could ask any questions, Francois drove off.

Francois traveled to Francois Road to dispose of Romero's body. Francois is charged with second-degree murder.