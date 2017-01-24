67°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for robbing Verizon store twice, stole $44,000 worth of phones
ASCENSION – Ascension Parish detectives arrested a man who robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Prairieville twice last year.
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Howard Julian III for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The store was robbed on Oct. 3 and on Dec. 4.
The investigation revealed that Julian forced employees into a storage room before leaving with a total of $44,000 worth of cell phones.
Julian was arrested at his home in Baton Rouge by the Louisiana State Police Task Force on Jan. 19. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the above charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Doctors seeing increase in patients with the flu
-
WATCH: Impaired driver crashes into Trooper's vehicle on I-12
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...