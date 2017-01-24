Man arrested for robbing Verizon store twice, stole $44,000 worth of phones

ASCENSION – Ascension Parish detectives arrested a man who robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Prairieville twice last year.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Howard Julian III for two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The store was robbed on Oct. 3 and on Dec. 4.

The investigation revealed that Julian forced employees into a storage room before leaving with a total of $44,000 worth of cell phones.

Julian was arrested at his home in Baton Rouge by the Louisiana State Police Task Force on Jan. 19. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the above charges.