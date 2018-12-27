64°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for robbing convenience store
NEW IBERIA - Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect following a robbery at a local convenience store.
The incident was reported on December 5 at a Food-N-Food store on S. Lewis Street. Authorities identified 38-year-old Reggie Smith as the person who robbed the clerk at gunpoint shortly before 4 a.m.
Smith allegedly forced the clerk to open the register. He was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify victim in Washington Avenue shooting
-
Dad's plea for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
-
Another mistake highlights state's complex process calculating prison time for offenders
-
Central restaurant trashed by vandals Christmas night
-
Plea deal ends 20-year saga over teen's murder; Credit for time served