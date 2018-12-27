64°
Man arrested for robbing convenience store

Thursday, December 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA - Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect following a robbery at a local convenience store.

The incident was reported on December 5 at a Food-N-Food store on S. Lewis Street. Authorities identified 38-year-old Reggie Smith as the person who robbed the clerk at gunpoint shortly before 4 a.m.

Smith allegedly forced the clerk to open the register. He was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.

