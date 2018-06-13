Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for reporting false carjacking
BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after reporting a false carjacking to police.
On Tuesday at approximately 6:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to an alleged carjacking in the 1900 block of North 19th Street. The victim met police at the corner of Chippewa and Scenic Highway.
The alleged victim was identified as Raymond Allen.
According to the arrest report, the alleged carjacking happened at Convention and North 19th Street. Allen said it took him a while to contact police because he didn't have a phone.
Allen's vehicle was located by the Department of Public Safety in the 2000 block of Scenic Highway. The driver, identified as Donald Harris, told authorities that Allen had loaned him the vehicle.
While speaking with authorities, Allen later admitted to loaning the vehicle to Harris as a "dope rental." Harris allegedly took too long to return the vehicle, so Allen called police saying he was carjacked.
Allen was charged with filing false police records.
