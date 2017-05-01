Man arrested for raping woman near Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly raped a woman who was walking home from work.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 41-year-old Alvin Weeks is charged with the rape of a 25-year-old woman which occurred in November 2016.

The victim says she was walking home from work in the 5900 block of Plank Road around 4 p.m. when Weeks pulled up along side her and told her she "looked cold." Weeks asked if she needed a ride home and told her to get in the car.

Weeks then allegedly drove his car to a dead end street off of Spanish Town Road. When the victim asked what he was doing, he reportedly slapped the victim in the face and told her not to scream. He then told her he was armed with a pistol and ordered her to get in the backseat of his vehicle.

According to the victim, Weeks demanded that she take her clothes off and then began raping her.

During the assault, the victim managed to get a hold of her pepper spray and sprayed Weeks in the face. The victim says Weeks tried to hold her down and reach for something under the seat, but she was able to escape from the vehicle. After she hid in some nearby bushes, the victim called 911.

DNA evidence taken from the victim's body matched Weeks' DNA profile and the victim later identified him in a photographic lineup.

Weeks was later arrested and charged with one count of second degree rape.