Man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Friday has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.
EBRSO deputies responded to call on Friday at the Goodwood Pediatric Clinic. Deputies began an investigation regarding the molestation of a juvenile. The attending physician told authorities that the 16-year-old girl was pregnant, booking records show.
According to the affidavit, the victim told the physician that Gaspar Aleman had been sexually abusing her for years.
Gaspar was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
