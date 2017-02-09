Man arrested for pushing wife, threatening deputies

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested Tuesday for pushing his wife and threatening arresting deputies.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Brock Triche on charges of domestic abuse battery, public intimidation and retaliation and resisting an officer.

The incident occurred on Feb. 7 around 10:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Montrachet Drive. A woman told deputies that while she and her husband argued, he began to push her several times in the face. The woman then attempted to hide in the closet.

According to the arrest report, their two children were at the home at the time of the incident.

The arrest report indicated that Triche was "intoxicated and extremely irate" and told deputies that he "would have their jobs." He then attempted to flee the home. When Triche did not comply, and a deputy shocked him with a Taser.

After Triche was arrested, he told deputies that "it was not too late to save his job," according to arrest documents.



*An original version of the story stated Briche punched his wife several times in the face.