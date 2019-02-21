Man arrested for pornography involving juveniles, cyberbullying

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man is facing several charges after he used fake names on social media to get inappropriate photos of juveniles.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lane Levron was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators learned that Levron was using multiple accounts under false names on Snapchat to talk with young girls. Levron allegedly demanded the juveniles send him sexual photos and threatened to expose other photos he claimed to have.

On Wednesday, detectives made contact with Levron and he was placed under arrest. Levron was booked on charges of pornography involving juveniles, computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes, and cyberbullying.

Levron allegedly admitted to his involvement in the crimes and confirmed he used the names "Camthebeast31" and "Markoutlaw" on Snapchat. Deputies believe there are more victims. Any potential victims are asked to call Lieutenant Sean Scott with the Juvenile Investigations Section at (985) 532-4334.