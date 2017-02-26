Man arrested for pointing gun at victim during argument

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly threatened someone with a gun during an argument.

According to arrest records, deputies were called to the 10000 block of Clearview Ave on Feb. 25 in reference to a disturbance.

The victim said that he and the mother of his child were in an argument when the mother left and came back with another man and woman.

The victim said that as he, the mother and the other woman were arguing, the other man, Reginald Hawkins, 36, pulled a gun out and pointed it at the victim.

The victim reportedly stated, "you really gonna pull a gun on me?" To which Hawkins allegedly responded, "I told you I ain't got time for this."

Hawkins and the two females then got into a car and left, according to arrest records.

Hawkins was later contacted by authorities and agreed to talk. He stated that the three had gone to the residence on Clearview to retrieve a few items for one of the women. He additionally stated that during the reported argument, he pulled his gun out and pointed it in the air.

Hawkins said he planned to fire it in the air if the argument became physical.

Hawkins was arrested, charged and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.