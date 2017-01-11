Man arrested for November shooting in St. James

VACHERIE - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man Monday wanted for the murder of one man and the shooting of another.

Jyran McGee is charged with the murder of Jarell Jones and attempted murder of Jeremy Smith on Nov. 13, 2016. McGee was arrested by federal marshals in New Orleans and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail before being transferred to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office Jail Wednesday.

The murder and shooting took place in Vacherie, LA in the parking lot of Good Children Hall. Both victims were sitting in their car when Mcgee opened fire.

Both victims were taken to St. James Parish Hospital and transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans. Jarrell Jones succumbed to his wounds and died at University Hospital.