Man arrested for New Years Day murder in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - BRPD has arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 1.

Police say 29-year-old Thailand Brooks was arrested for fatally shooting of 29-year-old Asha Davis in her home on New Years Day. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between the two.

Davis was found shot to death inside her home at 4115 Mohican Prescott Crossover the night of the shooting.

Brooks will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.