70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for New Years Day murder in Baton Rouge

30 minutes 41 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 1:27 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - BRPD has arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 1.

Police say 29-year-old Thailand Brooks was arrested for fatally shooting of 29-year-old Asha Davis in her home on New Years Day. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between the two.

Davis was found shot to death inside her home at 4115 Mohican Prescott Crossover the night of the shooting.

Brooks will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days