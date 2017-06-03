Man arrested for murder in disappearance of Lafayette Parish teen

LAFAYETTE PARISH - The case of a missing teen has turned into a homicide investigation in Lafayette Parish.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Malik Davis Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of 18-year-old Jacquelyn "Daisy Lynn" Landry. He's now held in the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $250,000 bail.

According to a report from KATC, Landry left her home May 23 and never returned.

While a body has not been found, relatives say evidence has led detectives to consider the case a homicide. Volunteer crews are continuing to search the area for the missing teen.

According to KATC, Davis was banned from Lafayette Parish after a criminal case in December in which he pleaded guilty to possessing MDMA, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Since 2014, Davis has pleaded guilty in another six separate criminal cases in Lafayette Parish, including theft and drug charges, and spent some of that time in jail. In 2015, he also pleaded guilty to counts of simple battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Those guilty pleas led to multiple brief jail stints, with his most recent incarceration from Nov. 17, 2015 through Aug. 21, 2016.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Landry's disappearance and are asking anyone with information to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.