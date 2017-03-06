Man arrested for leaving four-year-old in locked room

BATON ROUGE – A man accused of leaving his four-year-old daughter alone in an apartment and tying a door shut to keep her inside has been arrested.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 29-year-old Alphonzo Cutler for child desertion.

On Mar. 3, an individual called police after finding a four-year-old girl standing outside of an apartment in the 4300 block of Denham Street. According to BRPD, the girl told the individual that she was home alone. The girl's father, identified as Cutler, brought her back inside the apartment just before officers' arrival.

When questioned, Cutler told officers that he left the girl home alone because she was asleep and his other two children were hungry so he went to get them food. Cutler told police that he used an electrical cord and tied the bedroom door shut so the girl could not get out.

While being interviewed, Cutler escaped out of the back window of the apartment. He was later arrested on the above charge.

According to arrest records, Cutler had a warrant out of Maryland for second degree assault.