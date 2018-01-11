Man arrested for killing Louisiana black bear

Photo: Stock image of Louisiana black bear

CONCORDIA PARISH- A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly killing a Louisiana black bear.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested 28-year-old Ronald Kimble on Jan. 8. Kimble is accused of killing the bear during a closed season.

On Nov. 28, agents began investigating a dead black bear that was found shot to death in the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area. A necropsy revealed that the female bear had been shot twice with a rifle within a few days of being found.

Agents began patrolling the area the bear was found more frequently and found Kimble hunting in the area on Dec. 29 and again on Jan. 4. Authorities say that Kimble admitted to killing the bear with a .270 rifle on Nov. 26.

Kimble, according to a release, is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

The state charge for illegally killing a Louisiana black bear brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

A photo of Kimble was not immediately provided.