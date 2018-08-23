73°
Man arrested for killing girlfriend's cat with machete
LAFOURCHE - Authorities arrested a man after he threw his girlfriend's cat into a bayou then killed it with a machete.
Just after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to an animal cruelty complaint in the 2100 block of Bayou Road in Thibodaux. At the scene, deputies learned that 30-year-old Cody Toups had grabbed the cat from inside his girlfriend's home and threw it into Bayou Lafourche.
According to a release, when the girlfriend's father attempted to save the cat, Toups attacked the animal with a machete. Deputies found the cat dead and floating in the water.
Toups was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
