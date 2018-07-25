Man arrested for killing Black Lives Matter activist

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities have arrested a man for killing a prominent Black Lives Matter activist earlier this year.

Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, also known as Muhiyidin d'Baha Moye, was riding his bike in the 1900 block of Bienville Street before the shooting, according to the Advocate. At the scene back in February, officers found Moye suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injury.

Wednesday police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Roosevelt Iglus.