89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for killing Black Lives Matter activist

1 hour 34 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 10:56 AM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities have arrested a man for killing a prominent Black Lives Matter activist earlier this year.

Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, also known as Muhiyidin d'Baha Moye, was riding his bike in the 1900 block of Bienville Street before the shooting, according to the Advocate. At the scene back in February, officers found Moye suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injury.

Wednesday police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Roosevelt Iglus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days