Man arrested for January armed robbery at gas station

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested one man for his role in an incident at a gas station earlier this year.

Jordan Lacey, 25, is charged with one count of armed robbery.

The incident occurred on January 26 at a gas station on Perkins Road. Around 11 p.m. the victim pulled up to the gas pump in his Chevrolet Impala. According to the affidavit, the victim was standing outside his car when a grey or silver sedan pulled up to the pump on the other side.

An unidentified suspect got out of the passenger side and the two began to exchange pleasantries. According to the victim, the two were acquaintances.

At some point the driver, identified as Lacey, exited the sedan. According to the arrest report, the victim only knew the driver as "Ears" which was his street name.

The victim and the unidentified suspect continued to talk while Lacey walked to the other side of the victim's car. While the suspect was speaking to the victim's passenger, he suddenly reached into the victim's car and removed a CZ Scorpion Rifle valued at $1000.

The two began to wrestle for the gun, but the unidentified suspect threw the gun to Lacey. The victim stated that Lacey brandished another gun simultaneously and began to threaten the passenger and the victim.

The two suspects then left the scene. Once authorities learned Lacey's real name, they discovered he has multiple armed robbery charges as well as a first-degree murder charge.