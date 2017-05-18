80°
Man arrested for raping an 11-year-old
Baton Rouge Police arrest a man for sexual encounters with a minor.
Mark Ferguson, was arrested and booked on charges of First Degree Rape.
According to officials the incident occurred two years ago and that at the time the victim was 11-years-old.
Police also learned that this was not the first time Ferguson has been arrested for indecent behavior with a minor.
