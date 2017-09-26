Man arrested for inappropriately touching teens on carnival ride

LAFOURCHE- A man was arrested after inappropriately touching two teenage girls at a fair over the weekend.

On Sunday, deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said two girls reported to being touched inappropriately in separate incidents by a carnival ride worker. The worker was identified as Cody Johnson, 20, of Illinois.

Authorities say, Johnson was employed by an amusement contractor providing rides and games at the Cut Off Youth Center fair.

The victims said they were both touched inappropriately while Johnson was securing them on the ride. One of the girls said, Johnson also asked about her age, according to authorities.

Detectives made contact with Johnson after the incidents and questioned him. After interviewing Johnson, authorities obtained warrants for his arrest.

Johnson was charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.