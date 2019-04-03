Man arrested for inappropriate behavior with juvenile

BAKER - Following an investigation, police have arrested Kareem Henry of Baker for inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.

According to police documents, a family member of the victim had called officers to report the crime. Police then spoke with them and the victim who is under the age of 17. Both told officer of Henry's alleged attacks.

Following the investigation, Henry was then arrested for molestation of a juvenile and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.