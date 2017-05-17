Man arrested for illegally issuing driver's licenses

Image via Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Metairie man who's allegedly responsible for selling more than 400 illegal driver's licenses from two branches of a title and notary company.



Authorities say 27-year-old Alex Medina was arrested Tuesday on 420 counts each of computer fraud and filing false public records in the alleged scam run from offices of Central Title and Notary in New Orleans.



NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports an audit of the company, which is contracted as a Public Tag Agent, found Medina's employee number had accessed the Office of Motor Vehicles' network to illegally issue new licenses between May 2015 and July 2016. PTAs are not allowed to issue new, first-time driver's licenses or upgrade current licenses.



Bond was set at $20,000. Medina's next scheduled court appearance is June 13.

