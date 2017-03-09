Man arrested for hitting 2-year-old son for using diaper

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested for hitting his two-year-old son each time he used his diaper.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Marcus Reed Wednesday and charged with cruelty to juveniles.

On Nov. 23, deputies responded to an area hospital in reference to allegations of child abuse. A mother stated that her two-year-old son was treated for multiple bruises on his forehead and eye, along with bruises and welts on his back and shoulders.

The mother said that she dropped off her son at Reed's apartment on Nov. 18 and when she picked him up on Nov. 22, she noticed the bruises. According to arrest records, when the victim questioned Reed about it he told her that the child tripped over a toy and fell down a set of stairs. Reed further stated that he was unsure about the causes of the child's additional bruises.

The mother then took the child to the hospital. According to arrest records, the mother had a text conversation with Reed about what happened. In the messages Reed texted the mother "I whip his a** every time he sh** or piss in that pamper...every time."

Reed refused to speak to the sheriff's office and an arrest warrant was issued.

Arrest records indicate that Reed was previously arrested 17 times over the past 7 years for numerous violent offenses, including domestic abuse battery and cruelty to juveniles.