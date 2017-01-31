Man arrested for going to work drunk, threatening arresting deputy

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested for showing up to his workplace drunk and threatening the deputy that arrested him.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Jason Hayes for charges of disturbing the peace and remaining at a place after forbidden.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30 when Hayes showed up to his workplace drunk and was asked to leave. Hayes left without any incident, however he returned later more intoxicated and confrontational.

Hayes was placed in handcuffs as he began to swing his arms while becoming loud and agitated, the arrest report indicates. Hayes' mother arrived to the scene and agreed to take Hayes home and not to return to the property.

Later that afternoon, Hayes returned and was placed under arrest. While being booked into jail, Hayes told the arresting deputy that when he got of jail he was going to hurt him. As a result, Hayes was arrested on an additional charge of public intimidation.

It was also learned that Hayes had an active warrant for DWI 2nd offense.

Hayes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.