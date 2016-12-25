Man arrested for giving teen drugs and alcohol, raping her in park

BATON ROUGE - BRPD arrested a man they say gave a teenage female drugs and alcohol and raped her in a park.

According to police, Morris Dantzler, 62, offered the 16-year-old victim hard liquor and mojo, a synthetic marajuana, then met her at a park.

Officers say Dantzler asked the victim "since you smoked up all my marijuana and drink all of my liquor, what are you going to give me in return."

The victim told police that because of the influence of drugs and alcohol, the next thing she remembered was Dantzler pulling down her pants and performing sexual acts on her.

During an investigation, the victim was able to give officers a description of Dantzler.

Hours later, police say they responded to a call by a neighbor saying Dantzler was at his home. When officers arrived, he was standing in the drive way, told officers his name, and was arrested.

Dantzler was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of 3rd degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.