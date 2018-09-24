75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for first-degree rape, home invasion
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for breaking into a women's and raping her.
According to BRPD, Tyraine Bradford entered the victim's home through the back door around 3 a.m. Once inside home, Bradford allegedly raped the victim.
The victim said each time she attempted to escape, she Brandford used a stun gun on her. Police say the victim suffered multiple injuries.
Police arrested Bradford and charged him with first-degree rape and home invasion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge crash jams morning traffic in Baton Rouge
-
A local blues legend is remembered with the music he loved
-
LSU uses specially trained K-9s to detect bombs
-
Mighty Moms partners with a special needs class to feed familes in...
-
Baton Rouge Bishop: Catholic Church working on making local abuse records public