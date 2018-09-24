Man arrested for first-degree rape, home invasion

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for breaking into a women's and raping her.

According to BRPD, Tyraine Bradford entered the victim's home through the back door around 3 a.m. Once inside home, Bradford allegedly raped the victim.

The victim said each time she attempted to escape, she Brandford used a stun gun on her. Police say the victim suffered multiple injuries.

Police arrested Bradford and charged him with first-degree rape and home invasion.