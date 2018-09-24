75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for first-degree rape, home invasion

10 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, September 23 2018 Sep 23, 2018 September 23, 2018 8:47 PM September 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for breaking into a women's and raping her.

According to BRPD, Tyraine Bradford entered the victim's home through the back door around 3 a.m. Once inside home, Bradford allegedly raped the victim.

The victim said each time she attempted to escape, she Brandford used a stun gun on her. Police say the victim suffered multiple injuries. 

Police arrested Bradford and charged him with first-degree rape and home invasion. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days