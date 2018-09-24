Man arrested for first-degree rape and home invasion

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge man was arrested for breaking and entering a women's home then raping her.

Police arrested Tyraine Bradford Saturday afternoon on home invasion and 1st-degree rape charges.

According to BRPD Bradford broke into the victims home around three in the morning entering through the back door then raping her. The victim told police that Bradford used a stun gun on her neck everytime she tried to flee.

Once the victim was able to get away Bradford fled the scene. The victim described Bradford as an African American male that lived behind her and goes by the name, "Slim."

The victim was immediately taken in for sexual assault examination, she suffered multiple injuries including to her neck from the stun gun.

During the investigation, authorities found a warrant for Bradford thru East Feliciana Parish for failure to appear as a sex offender.

Bradford was arrested and booked East Baton Rouge Prison.