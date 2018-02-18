Man arrested for first-degree rape after sexually assaulting 12-year-old

BATON ROUGE - A 42-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old that was spending the night at his house in July of 2016.

On July 24, 2016, authorities were called to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault. According to arrest records, the female victim was spending the night at a cousin's house on Cyrus Avenue when the incident took place.

Sometime during the night, her cousin's father, James Hughes of Wapakoneta, Ohio, went and got into bed with the two. The victim knew the dad as "James," according to arrest records.

The victim told authorities that Hughes whispered into her ear not to tell anyone. Hughes then sexually assaulted the victim, according to arrest records.

A sexual assault exam was performed on the victim. Evidence collected from the exam was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, where it was discovered that an unknown male profile was present in the exam.

Hughes was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree rape. His bond was set at $500,000.