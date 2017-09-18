Man arrested for firing gun from vehicle while intoxicated

MORGAN CITY- A man was arrested Saturday after firing a gun from a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Morgan City Police Department said a patrol officer was working a security detail when they observed a gun being fired from a dark colored SUV traveling on Victor II Boulevard. An off-duty officer was able to follow the SUV until patrol officers arrived.

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Federal Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Arturo Garcia, who authorities say was intoxicated.

Police found Garcia to be in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. During their investigation, police learned Garcia had picked up another subject at a local bar and gave the subject the gun.

Garcia attempted to have the subject fire the weapon, but he refused. That was when Garcia began firing the weapon.

Garcia was charged with driving while intoxicated third offense, illegal use of weapons, inciting a felony, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and driving without a license.