Man arrested for fatal shooting outside barbershop

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man they say gunned down a victim outside a barbershop last December.

The shooter was identified as 24-year-old Dominic Blunt.

On December 16, officers responded to a shooting at House of Style on Maplewood Drive. At the scene, authorities found a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Brandon Collins. Collins was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injures and later died.

Detectives learned that Collins was at the barbershop with his two children. At some point, he went outside to take a phone call. As Collins was standing next to his car, two males approached him. Collins was shot multiple times and the victims fled the scene on foot.

Authorities say nine .40 caliber bullet casings were collected at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities the suspects tried to flee the scene in a maroon 2015 Chevy Malibu that was parked around the corner, but the car wouldn't start. The men got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. One man was described as wearing a red jacket with red pants and the second was wearing dark clothing.

Authorities found Blunt's car in the 600 block of Laca Street with a red jacket and gun inside. Blunt was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.