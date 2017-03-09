Man arrested for falling asleep while driving on interstate

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for falling asleep while driving on the interstate.



According to BRPD, the man was driving about 80 miles per hour while asleep at the wheel and struck several cars. The man then got off the interstate at Essen Lane and turned into the emergency side of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he was taken into custody.



The man also struck several vehicles in the hospital parking lot.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.