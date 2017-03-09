71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for falling asleep while driving on interstate

1 hour 23 minutes 9 seconds ago March 09, 2017 Mar 9, 2017 Thursday, March 09 2017 March 09, 2017 6:29 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for falling asleep while driving on the interstate. 

According to BRPD, the man was driving about 80 miles per hour while asleep at the wheel and struck several cars. The man then got off the interstate at Essen Lane and turned into the emergency side of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital where he was taken into custody.

The man also struck several vehicles in the hospital parking lot.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days