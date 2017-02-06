Man arrested for exposing himself at Cortana Place Walmart

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested on Sunday after he exposed his penis to two women and a 15-year-old girl at Walmart in the 9000 block of Cortana Place.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Glen Ellerbe on charges of obscenity and indecent behavior with juveniles.



One of the women told deputies that Ellerbe was watching her as she waited for a taxi inside the store. According to the arrest report, Ellerbe attempted to talk to her and stated, "I want you." When the woman told Ellerbe that she was too young for him, he then stated "I am going to show you."



The woman told deputies that he then exposed his penis and began to touch it in front of her and in the presence of two other victims, who were a mother and the mother's 15-year-old daughter, according to the sheriff's office.



According to the arrest report, all three victims walked away from Ellerbe to find law enforcement.



When initially questioned, Ellerbe told deputies that the woman removed his penis from his pants. However, deputies were able to get video surveillance that showed Ellerbe exposing himself. Ellerbe then admitted to the incident and stated that the woman "was messing with me."



Ellerbe was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.