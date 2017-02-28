Man arrested for drugs, firing gun in BREC Park

BATON ROUGE - EBRSO says a man was arrested after he fired several shots from a handgun in the Monte Sano BREC Park.

Officers were investigating a reported burglary on 69th Avenue when they heard several shots fired at the nearby park. Officers found 23-year-old Dewayne Powell and his girlfriend in the area where the shots were suspected to have been fired.

According to the arrest report, officers smelled a strong scent of marijuana emanating from Powell. Officers then found one baggie of weed, a scale and a grinder in plain view inside Powell's vehicle.

Powell admitted to owning of the drugs and paraphernalia, but denied shooting or knowing about any firearm being fired in the park.

During an interview with officers, Powell's girlfriend said he fired the weapon, but tossed it away when he saw the marked police vehicle approaching. Officers were able to recover a Springfield XD handgun with a round chambered and a loaded magazine a short distance from Powell.

Powell was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for trespassing, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm and controlled substance, illegal use of a firearm, felon in possession of firearm, and possession of drug parphernalia.