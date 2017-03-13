Man arrested for disturbing the peace while at apartment complex, resisting arrest

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest while at an apartment complex.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Michael Richards for disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and simple criminal damage to property.



The incident occurred on Mar. 10 around 11:30 a.m. when the property maintenance worker at Cypress Lake Apartments called police about a man laying on the ground unresponsive behind one of the buildings. Before deputies arrived, the man, later identified as Richards, ran from the maintenance worker into a nearby apartment.



According to arrest documents, Richards was visiting a family member who lives at the complex.



An off-duty ERBSO courtesy officer for the apartment complex then knocked on the apartment door Richards ran into. The officer asked for Richards' identification and he began to yell and curse at the officer. According to arrest documents, Richards yelled, "F*** you, you ain't no police," and "What the f*** you want?"



Arrest documents note that Richards was so loud to the point that the other residents of the apartment came outside to see what the disturbance was. Richards also smelled of alcohol and appeared to be heavily intoxicated while speaking the officer.



When Richards failed to identify himself, the officer detained him and Additional units were called to assist with his arrest due to Richards not wanting to walk on his own, arrest documents note.



While being placed under arrest, Richards kicked a deputy in the leg and on his chin. Additionally, he slammed his head on the windshield of the deputy's marked unit. Richards also banged his head on the glass cage of the unit when placed in the back seat, according to arrest records.



Richards was arrested on the above charges and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.