Man arrested for December deadly shooting on Victoria Drive

Image via shooting scene in Dec. 2016

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting a man on Victoria Drive that occurred in December.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 28-year-old Julius Bess for the shooting and killing 28-year-old Keifer Johnson.

The shooting occurred at a trailer park in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive. The motive for the shooting is not known at the time of this post.

Bess was booked into parish prison for second degree murder.

According to BRPD, Bess was already in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for a separate shooting that occurred on Dec. 5. On Dec. 26, police apprehended Bess after a vehicle pursuit and booked him for attempted second degree murder.