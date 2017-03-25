69°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for cyberstalking after sending threatening messages to ex-wife
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after he sent several harassing text messages to his ex-wife in October.
According to the victim, 42-year-old Jack Collins Jr. sent 30 threatening text messages over the course of three days. Deputies say the two had been separated since Jan. 2013.
Deputies checked the victim's phone and found several messages from Collins that mentioned the victim's location, suggesting he'd been following her.
Collins was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and booked on one charge of cyberstalking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strong storms roll through Baton Rouge area
-
Jury convicts deputy marshal for shooting death of boy, dad\'s injuries
-
At least 3 injured after tree falls on cars near Tara
-
Beloved cat with microchip went missing, adopted by another family
-
Hammond school closed Friday due to Norovirus outbreak