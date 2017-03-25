69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for cyberstalking after sending threatening messages to ex-wife

53 minutes 14 seconds ago March 25, 2017 Mar 25, 2017 Saturday, March 25 2017 March 25, 2017 7:42 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after he sent several harassing text messages to his ex-wife in October.

According to the victim, 42-year-old Jack Collins Jr. sent 30 threatening text messages over the course of three days. Deputies say the two had been separated since Jan. 2013.

Deputies checked the victim's phone and found several messages from Collins that mentioned the victim's location, suggesting he'd been following her. 

Collins was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and booked on one charge of cyberstalking.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days