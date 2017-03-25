Man arrested for cyberstalking after sending threatening messages to ex-wife

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after he sent several harassing text messages to his ex-wife in October.

According to the victim, 42-year-old Jack Collins Jr. sent 30 threatening text messages over the course of three days. Deputies say the two had been separated since Jan. 2013.

Deputies checked the victim's phone and found several messages from Collins that mentioned the victim's location, suggesting he'd been following her.

Collins was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies and booked on one charge of cyberstalking.