Man arrested for crashing into home, causing fire in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE – A man has been arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a Donaldsonville home on Sunday night and caused a house fire.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Sunday around 10 p.m. when deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brandon Payton.

Deputies say Payton lost control and crashed into a home on Highway 308, causing the home to catch fire. The home is considered a total loss.

No one was injured in the incident.

Payton was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign violations, speeding, aggravated damage to property and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Additionally, Payton had outstanding warrants on drug charges.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the above charges. No bond has been set.