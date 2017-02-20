Man arrested for contractor fraud in Baker

BAKER – A contractor has been arrested for home improvement fraud, according to the Baker Police Department.

Barney Carter, Jr. was arrested after he only completed $4,000 worth of repair work for a Baker flood victim who paid him $14,000 for repairs.

Additionally, Carter continued to work after the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors notified him that his worker's compensation insurance was canceled.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.