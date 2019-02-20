56°
Man arrested for connection to September Rosenwald shooting

Monday, December 04 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man for his connection to the shooting death of a man on Rosenwald Road in September.

Kendrick Davis, 22, was arrested Dec. 3 for the killing of 22-year-old Craig Thomas. 

Thomas was found lying next to his vehicle around 12:02 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Rosenwald Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Sept. 26.

Thomas died at the scene.

Davis is charged with second-degree murder. 

