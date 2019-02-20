56°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for connection to September Rosenwald shooting
BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man for his connection to the shooting death of a man on Rosenwald Road in September.
Kendrick Davis, 22, was arrested Dec. 3 for the killing of 22-year-old Craig Thomas.
Thomas was found lying next to his vehicle around 12:02 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Rosenwald Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Sept. 26.
Thomas died at the scene.
Davis is charged with second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish
-
One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.
-
Dash cam video from 18-wheeler crash on I-10
-
Get some beads, Krewe of Artemis rolls Friday night
-
Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans home with Mardi Gras ties