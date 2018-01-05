Man arrested for Christmas Day robbery

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Authorities arrested a man for his connection to an armed robbery on Christmas.

Hakeam Drane, 27, has been arrested and investigators are seeking information on two other unknown suspects.

Just before 10 p.m. on Chrismas Day, deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an armed robbery at a residence on Dupre Street in Bayou Blue. At the scene, deputies learned a woman and two juveniles were at the residence when three black males wearing black beanie hats and black jackets entered the residence.

At least one of the suspects, later identified as Drane, was armed with a handgun, authorities said. Drane and the other two men searched through the residence and stole two cell phones. The suspects then left the residence and fled the area on foot, authorities say.

On Wednesday, detectives made contact with Drane and he was arrested. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux and charged with one count of armed robbery. His bond is set at $100,000, but he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.