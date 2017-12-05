Man arrested for cashing bad checks at local credit union

BATON ROUGE- Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man they say illegally took money from a credit union.

A branch manager of La Capital Federal Credit Union told authorities that one of their customers committed fraudulent activity at their branch. The customer was identified as Johnthan Curtis.

According to the affidavit, Curtis deposited a check drawn from a JP Morgan Chase checking account dated for Oct. 12 in the amount of $3,200. The check was made payable by Curtis' La Capital FCU checking account. The branch manager said the check was successfully deposited and Curtis withdrew the funds from his account.

The following day, Curtis returned to the bank to deposit another check from the same JP Morgan Chase account in the amount of $4,300.

After Curtis had withdrawn the money, the branch manager was later contacted by a teller and learned that the checks Curtis had deposited were drawn from his father's JP Morgan Chase account. The teller said the account had a hold placed on it.

It was discovered that Curits' father's account had a hold on it since his death in September. Authorities said the checks were written after his death.

Due to the fraudulent activity, the bank reversed the check for non-sufficient funds causing Curtis' account to be negative $4,288.46. The branch manager said they attempted to contact Curtis but were unable to reach him.

Curtis is charged with felony theft, bank fraud and forgery.