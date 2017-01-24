Man arrested for carrying gun, marijuana in Terrebonne neighborhood

TERREBONNE - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrested a man after they found him in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in a neighborhood street.

Deputies responded to a report of a man carrying a gun in the 400 block of Louis Dive Monday night.

Upon arrival, deputies found 21-year-old Dain Stokes seated in a car in front of a home at 403 Louis Dr. Deputies say they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and called a narcotics agent to the scene.

Deputies recovered 15 grams of packaged marijuana, marijuana blunts and joints, drug parphernalia, a digital scale, $100 in cash and a 9mm handgun in Stokes' possession.

Stokes was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, proceeds derived from drug offenses and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs. He remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $30,000 bond.