Man arrested for burglary after victim holds suspect at gunpoint

May 27, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after a man caught him in his shed and held him at gunpoint, according to BRPD officials.

Police arrested Joseph Comeaux in relation to the incident.

According to investigators, a woman in a home on Senette Street heard noise outside around 3:15 a.m. She woke up her boyfriend, who then went outside and found Comeaux in the utility shed, police said.

Arrest records state the man held Comeaux at gunpoint until police arrived on scene.

According to arrest records, Comeaux has a criminal history including seven arrests for burglary.

