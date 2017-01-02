Man arrested for breaking into woman's home, threatening to set it on fire

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested early Monday morning after breaking into a woman's home and threatening to set it on fire.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 43-year-old Kadric Wicks for damage to property, home invasion and communicating of false information of planned arson.

On Monday around 12:48 a.m. the woman was in bed when she heard a loud sound of glass breaking and felt glass fall onto her bed next to her. A large block of cement was laying next to her pillow.

A witness in the home stated that Wicks entered without permission and pushed the witness out of the doorway. Wicks then walked to the rear bedroom where the woman locked herself in. Wicks banged on the door and demanded that she come out of the room. He stated that he was going to burn down the home and that she along with two others in the home leave.

Police also stated that Wicks had a small knife.

Wicks was arrested on the above charges and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.