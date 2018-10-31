Man arrested for body slamming deputy who tried to break up fight

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sent a deputy to the hospital following an altercation.

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a disturbance at a reception center on Sunday in Napoleonville. At the scene, authorities found numerous people involved in a fight.

At one point, the sheriff's office says 26-year-old Delwin Stewart came up behind a deputy trying to intervene and slammed him to the ground. The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stewart was charged with battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer. Authorities say Stewart remains in jail with a $15,000 bond.