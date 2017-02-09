Man arrested for beating wife, threatening deputies

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested Tuesday for beating his wife and threatening arresting deputies.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Brock Triche on charges of domestic abuse battery, public intimidation and retaliation and resisting an officer.

The incident occurred on Feb. 7 around 10:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Montrachet Drive. A woman told deputies that while she and her husband argued, he began to punch her several times in the face. The woman then attempted to hide in the closet.

According to the arrest report, their two children were at the home at the time of the incident.

The arrest report indicated that Triche was "intoxicated and extremely irate" and told deputies that he "would have their jobs." He then attempted to flee the home. When Triche did not comply, and a deputy deployed his Taser.

After Triche was taken into custody, he told deputies that "it was not too late to save his job." He was booked on the above charges and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.