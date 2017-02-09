68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for beating wife, threatening deputies

53 minutes 17 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 12:26 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested Tuesday for beating his wife and threatening arresting deputies.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Brock Triche on charges of domestic abuse battery, public intimidation and retaliation and resisting an officer.

The incident occurred on Feb. 7 around 10:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Montrachet Drive. A woman told deputies that while she and her husband argued, he began to punch her several times in the face. The woman then attempted to hide in the closet.

According to the arrest report, their two children were at the home at the time of the incident.

The arrest report indicated that Triche was "intoxicated and extremely irate" and told deputies that he "would have their jobs." He then attempted to flee the home. When Triche did not comply, and a deputy deployed his Taser.

After Triche was taken into custody, he told deputies that "it was not too late to save his job." He was booked on the above charges and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days