Man arrested for beating, exposing partner to HIV

BATON ROUGE- Authorities arrested a man they say lied to his partner about being HIV free then beat him, once the victim tried to end the relationship.

Jerrell Jones, 24, is charged with intentional exposure to the AIDS virus and simple battery.

According to the affidavit, Jones and the victim met on a dating app in June 2016. After Jones told his partner he was HIV/STD free, the two began to have unprotected sex. In October 2017, Jones admitted to the victim that he did have HIV after he questioned Jones about continuous scheduled doctor visits to the LSU Health Center.

Jones also admitted he had the virus for five years.

Detectives obtained text messages between the two men where Jones admitted to being "too afraid of being judged." Authorities also obtained Jones medical records where it was discovered that Jones was diagnosed with HIV in 2014 and had numerous doctor visits regarding treatment.

Arrest reports did not say if the victim contracted the virus.

On December 1, 2017 the two got into an argument after the victim tried to end the relationship. Jones allegedly became upset and hit the victim in the face with a mirror. According to the affidavit, the victim lost consciousness.

Authorities did notice the victim's left eye was bruised and there was a small cut above his left eyebrow. After the attack Jones fled the scene.