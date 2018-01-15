Man arrested for attempting to run girlfriend, kids over with truck on Greenwell Springs Rd

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Sunday has been accused of attempting to run his girlfriend and three children over with a vehicle.

Benjamin Blount, 62, was booked with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, child endangerment, battery of a dating partner, and simple battery, booking records show.

According to the warrant, Blount became physically violent with his girlfriend early Sunday morning when she refused to have sex with him. After a struggle, the victim was able to get herself and her three children out of the apartment.

Police say the victim and three children were waiting in a nearby parking lot for someone to pick them up when Blount sped by in his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and almost hit them. Blount then made a U-turn and attempted to run them over a second time, the warrant says.

Blount was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged accordingly.