Man arrested for attacking 70-year-old stepfather over cell phone charger

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Friday has been accused of attacking his stepfather over a cell phone charger.

Melvin Paul, 48, was booked with domestic abuse battery and simple battery of persons with infirmities.

On Jan. 26, the 70-year-old victim was at his home on Sherwood Common Boulevard when Paul came into the house looking for his cell phone charger. The victim told police that Paul had been living at the home for six months.

Paul began disrespecting the victim, and then attacked him. Booking records say Paul pushed the victim to the ground, jumped on him, and bit his hand.

Records show that after his arrest, Paul told authorities that he "only wanted his cell phone charger."

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of simple battery of persons with infirmities.